Coach: Aspen Ladd has ‘wonderful opportunity’ in PFL 145-pound division

October 6, 2022
Aspen Ladd was released from the UFC following a series of weight mishaps that saw her last fight canceled.

Now, just days after her release was announced, she’s signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in the 145-pound division in 2023.

Ladd’s longtime coach Jim West spoke to MMA Junkie about the UFC departure and why PFL was the right fit.

“She’s ecstatic – super happy, and she’s very blessed,” West told MMA Junkie Radio. “She acknowledges the platform that she had at the UFC. She’s very honored to be as successful as she was in the UFC. Aspen’s in her prime. It’s funny because she’s one of the only, if not the only, athlete to have fought a ranked opponent in every UFC fight. Most people don’t know that. But (she was) very blessed to be in the UFC.

“Things didn’t work out, and that’s all right. Now she’s moving on to another wonderful opportunity with PFL giving her a platform – essentially the same platform on ESPN – (and) a wonderful show. They’ve been nothing but great to work with. The UFC was (great to work with). PFL now is. And now she gets to be at the weight she’s always wanted to be at, anyway.”

Ladd’s PFL debut date or opponent has not been announced yet.

