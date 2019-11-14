HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz at UFC 53

featuredNick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway - UFC 245

featuredMax Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz slams door on speculation that he’s retired

Zabit Magomedsharipov punches Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN+ 21

featuredUFC Moscow results: Zabit Magomedsharipov takes aim at title with win over Calvin Kattar

CM Punk returns to WWE as a ‘Backstage’ contributor

November 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

CM Punk is returning to his old stomping ground in the world of professional wrestling … well sort of.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that Punk (real name Phil Brooks) would be joining “WWE Backstage” — a magazine style program that currently airs on FS1 — as a contributor and analyst. FOX recently inked a new multi-year deal with WWE to bring “Smackdown Live” to the network on Friday nights.

As part of the broadcast deal, FOX expanded its coverage of WWE with the new show called “Backstage” that features personalities such as Renee Young and former WWE champion Paige as hosts and analysts.

Now Punk will join that crew as a contributor after he went through a very public breakup with WWE just a few years ago when his contract with the organization came to an end and he opted to sign with the UFC to pursue his fighting career.

Punk was then locked in a nasty legal battle with a doctor from WWE, who accused the former superstar of defamation following an inflammatory podcast interview where he detailed the medical issues that precipitated his exit from professional wrestling. Punk ultimately won that lawsuit.

Now Punk will re-team with WWE in a limited role as part of the FOX team covering the professional wrestling circuit.

Will CM Punk return to the WWE ring?

Punk’s return during WWE programming led many to believe that this could be a harbinger of things to come with speculation running wild that this may lead to his return to the ring.

Right now, Punk is only working as an analyst for FOX as part of the team covering the WWE, but who knows what that may mean for the future.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

While he has never officially retired from fighting, Punk hasn’t competed in the UFC since 2018, when he lost a lopsided decision to Mike Jackson. Punk then went on to commentary duties for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, although he never closed the door for a potential return to fighting.

Punk is actually still part of the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool under the UFC’s anti-doping policy with the former pro wrestler already submitting to four tests during 2019.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA