CM Punk Facing New Lawsuit From Former Co-Defendant Colt Cabana

August 10, 2018
Former WWE superstar turned UFC hopeful CM Punk is facing another lawsuit — this time from a fellow professional wrestler who was his co-defendant in a recent defamation case.

It was just ahead of Punk’s last fight in the UFC when the courts ruled in his favor after a doctor from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) filed a defamation lawsuit against him for comments made on a podcast just after he left the professional wrestling business.

That podcast was hosted by Punk’s friend and fellow wrestler Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and the two ended up part of the same lawsuit that was filed after the two-time UFC veteran talked about the medical treatment he received before leaving WWE. 

Now Cabana is looking for payback against Punk after he allegedly agreed to pick up the legal fees to battle the defamation lawsuit but now there are more than $200,000 in outstanding feels still left to be paid.

According to the lawsuit first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Cabana alleges that Punk told him in a text message that he would pay for the legal fees so they could fight the defamation suit together.

When the legal fees ended up at over half a million dollars, Punk then allegedly changed his tune and told Cabana he was going to be responsible for his part of the fees.

Cabana included an email in his lawsuit that he allegedly received from Punk that stated “whatever my bill is currently will be cut in half and half will be yours. If you choose to make this ugly, that’s fine too. I hope you won’t but I gave up on you doing what is right a long time ago.”

The legal fees totaled up to $513,736.

Cabana is now seeking relief against Punk with a lawsuit alleging fraud and breach of contract while asking for $200,000 in general damages as well as another $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages.

Punk hasn’t responded since the lawsuit was first filed in Cook County Court earlier this week.

The last lawsuit ended just days before Punk lost a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 and now it appears he’s headed back to court to battle back against these latest allegations.

 

               

