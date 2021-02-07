Clay Guida: Feels good getting hand raised again | UFC Vegas 18

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 6, 2021
Clay Guida needed a win badly at UFC Vegas 18 and that’s exactly what he got. He fought a long, hard battle with Michael Johnson.

Both men were on the skids, potentially staring down a UFC exit with a loss. Fortunately for Guida, he no longer is in the midst of a skid.

Having went 1-3 over the past three years, and having lost his last two fights prior to Johnson, Guida put on a vintage performance. He pressured Johnson throughout the fight, constantly threatening with takedowns to grind out a unanimous decision victory.

Hear everything Clay Guida had to say after defeating Michale Johnson at the UFC Vegas 18 post-fight press conference.

