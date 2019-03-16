Claudio Silva extends winning streak with controversial stoppage (UFC London Highlights)

Welterweight Cláudio Silva extended his winning streak to 13 fights on Saturday with a submission win over Danny Roberts on the UFC on ESPN+ 5 main card. Check out the highlights and the controversial stoppage.

Some good work to finish the first. We’re on to the second at #UFCLondon. pic.twitter.com/tA8nxu62KT — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

A WILD FINISH! Make it 1️⃣3️⃣ straight victories for Cláudio Silva! Tune in now ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RQiv8 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/CkP4kiNidy — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

