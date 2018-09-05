Claudia Gadelha Returns Against Nina Ansaroff at UFC 231

A battle between top 15 strawweights will take place at UFC 231 as former title challenger Claudia Gadelha meets Nina Ansaroff on Dec. 8 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Wednesday.

Gadelha will be making her return to action after having knee surgery following a hard fought win over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in her last fight from June at UFC 225.

Gadelha has gone 3-1 over her past four fights while still looking to get back into title contention in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ansaroff will face her toughest test to date as she faces a top five ranked opponent for the first time in her UFC career.

Ansaroff has won three fights in a row including victories over Randa Markos and Angela Hill as she starts making her climb up the rankings.

As of now, UFC 231 doesn’t have a confirmed main event but more fights are being added in the coming weeks as the card draws nearer.