Claudia Gadelha Provides Post-Surgery Update

June 21, 2018
It wasn’t the most in-depth of updates, but Claudia Gadelha posted shortly after her surgery on Wednesday to let everyone know how she was doing.

“Surgery went well guys, big thank you to my loved ones! Love you all!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Gadelha earned a hard-fought split-decision victory over former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, but then revealed that she was going to have knee surgery this week.

Gadelha, in a recent interview with MMAFighting, stated that she had injured her knee not in the fight with Esparza, but a couple of weeks prior to the bout.

Claudia Gadelha ahead of UFC 225“I badly injured my knee, everyone at the UFC (Performance) Institute knows that because I was treated by the institute’s physiotherapist,” Gadelha said. “(The physiotherapist) was the only reason I didn’t pull out of the fight. She said, ‘I’ll take care of you.’

”I kept visiting the physiotherapist during fight week to be able to fight. I felt the knee in the first round, could barely stand, and still beat Carla in her game, wrestling, so I think she’s just mad she couldn’t outwrestle me.”

Though the win over Esparza was a big one, it probably wouldn’t have landed in a title shot just yet, even if she hadn’t required knee surgery. Gadelha suffered a loss to Jessica Andrade in her most recent bout prior to Esparza, so she probably would still have needed another win to get a title shot in her next trip to the Octagon.

As it stands, she’ll have to take some time to recover and rehab her knee injury before UFC officials decide what is next for her.

               

