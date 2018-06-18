HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Conor McGregor after June 14 Court Date

featuredConor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredTrial Attorney Explains What to Expect in Conor McGregor Court Case

Robert Whittaker UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker Takes a Controversial Nod Over Yoel Romero in Epically Brutal Battle (UFC 225 Results)

Claudia Gadelha Headed to Surgery

June 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Claudia Gadelha is fresh off one of the biggest victories of her career, but it sounds as if it might be a while before she can capitalize on the win.

Gadelha earned a hard-fought split-decision victory over former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, but she won’t be able to book her next fight yet. Gadelha recently tweeted that she is going to have knee surgery sometime this week.

Gadelha, in a recent interview with MMAFighting, stated that she had injured her knee not in the fight with Esparza, but a couple of weeks before the fight. 

Claudia Gadelha ahead of UFC 225“I badly injured my knee, everyone at the UFC (Performance) Institute knows that because I was treated by the institute’s physiotherapist,” Gadelha said. “(The physiotherapist) was the only reason I didn’t pull out of the fight. She said ‘I’ll take care of you.’

”I kept visiting the physiotherapist during fight week to be able to fight. I felt the knee in the first round, could barely stand, and still beat Carla in her game, wrestling, so I think she’s just mad she couldn’t outwrestle me.”

TRENDING > Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley Quit Training With Me Because He Couldn’t Keep Up

Had it not been for a loss to Jessica Andrade in her most recent bout prior to Esparza, Gadelha would have been on a four-fight winning streak and possibly staring down a title shot in her next fight.

As it stands, she’ll have to take some time to recover and rehab her knee injury before UFC officials decide what is next for her.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA