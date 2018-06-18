Claudia Gadelha Headed to Surgery

Claudia Gadelha is fresh off one of the biggest victories of her career, but it sounds as if it might be a while before she can capitalize on the win.

Gadelha earned a hard-fought split-decision victory over former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago, but she won’t be able to book her next fight yet. Gadelha recently tweeted that she is going to have knee surgery sometime this week.

Knee surgery will be next week. Thank you for the real and loved ones!! — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) June 14, 2018

Gadelha, in a recent interview with MMAFighting, stated that she had injured her knee not in the fight with Esparza, but a couple of weeks before the fight.

“I badly injured my knee, everyone at the UFC (Performance) Institute knows that because I was treated by the institute’s physiotherapist,” Gadelha said. “(The physiotherapist) was the only reason I didn’t pull out of the fight. She said ‘I’ll take care of you.’

”I kept visiting the physiotherapist during fight week to be able to fight. I felt the knee in the first round, could barely stand, and still beat Carla in her game, wrestling, so I think she’s just mad she couldn’t outwrestle me.”

Had it not been for a loss to Jessica Andrade in her most recent bout prior to Esparza, Gadelha would have been on a four-fight winning streak and possibly staring down a title shot in her next fight.

As it stands, she’ll have to take some time to recover and rehab her knee injury before UFC officials decide what is next for her.