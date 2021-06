Ciryl Gane wants to fight ex-teammate Francis Ngannou | UFC Vegas 30 Video

No. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane remained undefeated on Saturday defeating no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 30 main event. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Gane said that he wanted to fight former teammate and undisputed champion Francis Ngannou. Hear everything Gane had to say after his big win on Saturday.

Andre Fili: ‘I’m Gutted’ on Fight Stoppage | UFC Vegas 30 Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)