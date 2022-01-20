Ciryl Gane wants Jon Jones next | UFC 270 Video

Interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will try to unify the belts on Saturday when he faces champion Francis Ngannou in the UFC 270 main event.

If Gane defeats Ngannou on Saturday, he’d like to faces former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his first title defense.

Hear what Gane had to say during the UFC 270 Media Day on Wednesday.

