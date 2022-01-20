HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCiryl Gane wants Jon Jones next | UFC 270 Video

Dana White and Jon Jones - why would I lie

featuredDana White: Jon Jones isn’t guaranteed the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 post-fight

featuredFrancis Ngannou says he KO’d Ciryl Gane in training … but it was an accident | Video

featuredNate Diaz tells the UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’

Ciryl Gane wants Jon Jones next | UFC 270 Video

January 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

Interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will try to unify the belts on Saturday when he faces champion Francis Ngannou in the UFC 270 main event.

If Gane defeats Ngannou on Saturday, he’d like to faces former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his first title defense.

Hear what Gane had to say during the UFC 270 Media Day on Wednesday.

Dana White: Jon Jones isn’t guaranteed the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Francis Ngannou says he KO’d Ciryl Gane in training … but it was an accident | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA