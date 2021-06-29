Ciryl Gane opens as heavy betting favorite over Derrick Lewis

Betting lines have already opened up on the interim title bout between no. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and no. 2 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis that is set to take place at UFC 265.

Gane is currently set as a -315 betting favorite, while Lewis is a +265 underdog, according to betonline.ag.

With the odds previously mentioned, one would have to place a $315 bet on Gane in order to win $100, while a $100 bet on Lewis would reward a winning bet of $265.

Gane (9-0) just recently won a unanimous decision victory over no. 5 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30.

Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) is on a four fight winning streak. ‘The Black Beast’ defeated Curtis Blaydes with a second round knockout in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 that took place in February.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou’s manager have heated exchange over interim heavyweight title

Despite the drastic discrepancy in odds, it is worth mentioning that Lewis was also a +300 underdog for his fight with Blaydes, who was a -380 favorite.

The interim title fight between Gane and Lewis is supposed to take place at UFC 265 on Aug. 7. Amanda Nunes will be defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena on the card as well.