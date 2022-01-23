Ciryl Gane disappointed that he didn’t do more against Francis Ngannou | UFC 270 Video

Ciryl Gane suffered his first career loss on Saturday in the UF 270 heavyweight title unification bout against champion Francis Ngannou.

Gane won the first and second rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, but the momentum of the fight changed once Ngannou started scoring takedowns in the final three frames.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Gane said that he was disappointed and wished that he would have done more.

