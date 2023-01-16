Ciryl Gane criticized Francis Ngannou’s contract battle with UFC

With Francis Ngannou released from the UFC, Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will fight for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March.

The fight promotion was in negotiations with Ngannou for two years and was unable to reach an agreement. Following UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday, Gane spoke with the media about the situation and criticized Ngannou.

“I know the UFC do a lot of things for him,” said Gane. “I think it’s not a good way to fix some situation at work … Anyway, this is not my war.”

Gane also spoke at length about being Jones’ first heavyweight opponent.