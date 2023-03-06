Ciryl Gane angry with himself after quick UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane suffered a one-sided defeat in the first round of the UFC 285 main event to Jon Jones, and he’s angry about it.

“The biggest feeling is really angry. Disappointed of course,” Gane said when asked what’s going through his mind during the event’s post-fight press conference. “But the biggest feeling is really angry about myself.”

Jones forced Gane to tap out two minutes into the opening round in the one-sided matchup. Gane admitted that losing to Jones was ‘painful.’

“This is the first real loss I have. The loss to Franis [Ngannnou] was not a big loss for me. I learned, but it was not too big. This one, so painful. This one is a real loss,” Gane said. “Now, this is the past and I must go forward to see the future. And now I’m going to go straight back to the gym.”

