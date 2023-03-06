HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ciryl Gane

featuredCiryl Gane angry with himself after quick UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones

featuredUFC 285 Highlights Video: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

featuredUFC 285 highlights video: Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko wants an immediate rematch with Alexa Grasso

Ciryl Gane angry with himself after quick UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones

March 6, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane suffered a one-sided defeat in the first round of the UFC 285 main event to Jon Jones, and he’s angry about it.

“The biggest feeling is really angry. Disappointed of course,” Gane said when asked what’s going through his mind during the event’s post-fight press conference. “But the biggest feeling is really angry about myself.”

Jones forced Gane to tap out two minutes into the opening round in the one-sided matchup. Gane admitted that losing to Jones was ‘painful.’

“This is the first real loss I have. The loss to Franis [Ngannnou] was not a big loss for me. I learned, but it was not too big. This one, so painful. This one is a real loss,” Gane said. “Now, this is the past and I must go forward to see the future. And now I’m going to go straight back to the gym.”

UFC fighters react to Jon Jones easily submitting Ciryl Gane

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker