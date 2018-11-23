Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 23, 2018
Watch the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Ceremonial Weigh-ins as the fighters stepped on the scale in Inglewood, Calif., to make their fight official.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (PPV at 9 p.m. ET)

  • Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
  • Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
  • Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez
  • Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
  • Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios
  • Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota

Prelims

  • Dave Terrel vs. Johny Cisneros
  • Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
  • Albert Morales vs. James Barnes
  • Westin Wilson vs. Leandro Gomes
  • Jose Huerta vs. Fernando Garcia
  • Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly

               

