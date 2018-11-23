Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Ceremonial Weigh-ins as the fighters stepped on the scale in Inglewood, Calif., to make their fight official.

TRENDING > Chuck Liddell: ‘I… Am… Back!’

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (PPV at 9 p.m. ET)

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota

Prelims