Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Video

Watch the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Ceremonial Weigh-ins as the fighters stepped on the scale in Inglewood, Calif., to make their fight official.
Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-in Results
Main Card (PPV at 9 p.m. ET)
- Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
- Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
- Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez
- Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
- Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios
- Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota
Prelims
- Dave Terrel vs. Johny Cisneros
- Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
- Albert Morales vs. James Barnes
- Westin Wilson vs. Leandro Gomes
- Jose Huerta vs. Fernando Garcia
- Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly