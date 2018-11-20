HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Faceoff

featuredNo Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

Curtis Blaydes UFC Denver Scrum

featuredCurtis Blaydes on Francis Ngannou: ‘He Seems to Have Lost His Swagger’

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

UFC Buenos Aires Magny vs Ponzinibbio live results

featuredUFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

No Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

November 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are both coming out of retirement for a third battle. 

Pioneers of  mixed martial arts, both men are UFC Hall of Famers and held championships under the most iconic brand in the fight game. Liddell, however, won both of their first two meetings in the Octagon.

Now, fighting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner of Oscar De La Hoya, Ortiz hopes to avenge those losses, while Liddell is intent on resuming a career that he insists he never wanted to end in the first place. 

TRENDING > UFC’s Rachael Ostovich Receives Restraining Order Against MMA Fighter Husband

Check out the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Press Conference staredown, which assures that there has been no love lost between them.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA