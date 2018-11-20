No Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are both coming out of retirement for a third battle.

Pioneers of mixed martial arts, both men are UFC Hall of Famers and held championships under the most iconic brand in the fight game. Liddell, however, won both of their first two meetings in the Octagon.

Now, fighting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner of Oscar De La Hoya, Ortiz hopes to avenge those losses, while Liddell is intent on resuming a career that he insists he never wanted to end in the first place.

TRENDING > UFC’s Rachael Ostovich Receives Restraining Order Against MMA Fighter Husband

Check out the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Press Conference staredown, which assures that there has been no love lost between them.