Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Post-Fight Press Conference Replay



Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s Golden Boy MMA: Liddell vs. Ortiz event at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Hear what the two legends had to say. Ortiz exacted revenge by knocking out Liddell in the first round after losing to him twice before.

TRENDING > Fighters React to Tito Ortiz Knocking Out Chuck Liddell