Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Kick-Off Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, both in their forties, are coming out of retirement for a trilogy fight. This, despite Liddell having won their first two meetings handily. 

The bout won’t take place under the UFC banner, however, it will mark the debut foray of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions move into the mixed martial arts market. De La Hoy believes he can be a disrupter in the MMA space.

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is slated for Nov. 24 in Los Angeles, but they kicked things off with a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch. 

               

