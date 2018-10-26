Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Full Fight Card Released by Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy Promotions on Friday released the full Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 fight card.

The promotion inked fighters from across the United States and Mexico to feature in a total of 17 bouts on Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Six bouts will air live on pay-per-view, while there will also be seven professional bouts and four amateur bouts for fans in the arena that will not be televised. The Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

“Like we do in all of our boxing events, we are dedicated to making undercards as exciting and competitive as possible,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “We have worked diligently to find the most exciting fighters around the country to make sure that fans at home and in person at the Forum enjoy a great night of MMA action.”

As previously announced, Chuck Liddell (30-8) will battle Tito Ortiz (19-12-1) in the third fight of their historic rivalry in the pay-per-view main event.

As previously announced, Chuck Liddell (30-8) will battle Tito Ortiz (19-12-1) in the third fight of their historic rivalry in the pay-per-view main event. In the co-main event, Deron Winn (4-0) of Liberty City, Miss. will fight Tom Lawlor (10-6) of River Falls, Mass. in a light heavyweight bout.

Kenneth Bergh (4-1) of Norway will take on Jorge Gonzalez (14-4) of Mexico City, Mexico in a light heavyweight clash.

Gleison Tubau (29-14) of Coconut Creek, Florida and Efrain Escudero (28-13) of Tempe, Arizona will meet in a bout contracted at 160 pounds.

Walel Watson (13-11) of San Diego, Calif. will face Ricardo Palacios (10-1) of Mission, Texas in a bantamweight battle.

Jay Silva (10-9) of Huntington Beach, Calif. will face Oscar Cota (8-1) of Mexicali, Mexico in a heavyweight fight that will open the pay-per-view telecast.

The card will also feature several non-televised fights for fans at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. to enjoy.

Tom Gallicchio (19-10) of Toms River, N.J. will participate in a 165-pound fight against Jason Manly (5-0) of Orange County, Calif.

Alberto Morales (7-4-1) and James Barnes (10-3) will meet in a clash between two Los Angeles natives in the bantamweight division.

Jose Huerta (2-2) of Bell Gardens, Calif will take on Francisco Estrada of Fillmore, Calif. in what will be Estrada’s professional debut.

Fernie Garcia (5-0) of Dallas, Texas will return in a middleweight fight against an opponent that will be announced shortly.

Dave Terrell (7-8) of Las Vegas, Nevada will battle Johnny Cisneros (11-6) of Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Craig Wilkerson (7-4) of Newport Beach, Calif. will square off in a welterweight fight against Joshua Jones (7-3) of Long Beach, Calif.

Westin Wilson (6-3) of Irvine, Calif. will battle Leandro Gomes (3-2) of Huntington Beach, Calif. in a 140-pound battle.

TRENDING > Lifetime Ban Possible, but What Penalties Should Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor Actually Expect?

The event will initiate with four amateur bouts as Golden Boy Promotions looks for more up and coming talent. The amateur fights will feature some of California’s best and brightest stars of mixed martial arts.

Joshua Kim (7-1) of San Diego, Calif. will face Johnny Robles (6-2) of Downey, Calif. in a lightweight fight.

Jonathan Kim (8-0) of San Diego, Calif. will participate in a bantamweight clash against Mauro Gutierrez (6-2) of San Clemente, Calif.

Tyler Schafer (2-1) will fight Mariana Avila (6-1) in a flyweight battle between two natives of San Diego, Calif.

Juliana Miller (4-0) of Alpine, Calif. and Jasmine Pouncy (4-6) of Los Angeles, Calif. will meet in a strawweight fight.

Tickets for Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 are on sale now. Tickets are priced at $30, $50, $100, $150, $300, $500 and Ringside VIP $1,000. (Limited Number Ringside VIP Available Access To The Forum Club Included) Prices do not include applicable facility fees and service charges, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and also at the Forum Box Office.