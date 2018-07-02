Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Finalized for Golden Boy Promotions

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are ready to go to war one last time.

On Monday, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya officially announced that a fight has been signed that will see Liddell and Ortiz return from retirement to face off for a third time in a pay-per-view bout scheduled for later this year.

No date was given for the event, but De La Hoya says the contracts are signed to bring the legendary rivalry back to life in a trilogy bout.

“I’m proud to announce we’ve signed a deal for the fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz,” De La Hoya told ESPN in a statement released on Monday. “This will be huge for sports fans around the world. Ortiz and Liddell are two of the most recognized fighters in MMA history. They are legends in the sport.

”Everyone remembers their rivalry helped put the sport on the map, and we’re excited to host the next and final chapter of this historic rivalry.”

The matchup has been in the works for months after Liddell sat down with De La Hoya earlier this year to discuss his return to fighting.

Liddell hasn’t competed since 2010 after three consecutive knockout losses in a row led to his retirement from the sport. Despite the long layoff and Liddell being 48 years old, he’s been teasing a comeback for months and now it appears to be official.

As for Ortiz, he retired in early 2017 after a submission win over Chael Sonnen capped his career that closed as part of the Bellator MMA roster. Ortiz, 43, has been posting photos and videos showing him back in training as he anticipated the announcement of this fight.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones And Everything Else After UFC 226

Of course, Liddell and Ortiz engaged in one of the most storied rivalries in the history of the sport.

Liddell has earned knockouts over Ortiz in their two previous bouts and he’ll look to rekindle some of that magic when he steps back into the cage later this year. Ortiz will have a shot at redemption after falling to Liddell in 2004 and again in 2006 when they meet again, this time as Golden Boy Promotions jumps into the mixed martial arts game for the first time.