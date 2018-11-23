Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Expected Fighter Payroll

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are slated to meet for the third time in a headlining bout for Golden Boy Promotions’ first mixed martial arts event on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif.

Oscar De La Hoya, the head of Golden Boy, has promised that Liddell and Ortiz are going to make more money off of the bout than they ever did while fighting under the UFC banner, where both were champions.

The California State Athletic Commission on Friday revealed the disclosed fighter payroll for the pay-per-view bouts for Saturday’s event. The numbers, similar to the way the UFC payroll is revealed following many of its events, do not include pay-per-view bonuses or other income that is not directly tied to the bout agreements.

The disclosed bout agreement figures, however, do not surpass what either Liddell or Ortiz was making when they each exited the Octagon for the final time or what Ortiz earned while under the Bellator banner.

It has been well known though that both are expected to receive a significant amount of compensation from pay-per-view buys and gate receipts.

TRENDING > Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Weigh-Ins: Tito Clowns Liddell’s Physique

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Scheduled Disclosed Fighter Payroll

  • Chuck Liddell: $250,000 (no win bonus) Tito Ortiz: $200,000 (no win bonus)
  • Tom Lawlor: $25,000 (no win bonus) Deron Winn: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
  • Gleison Tibau: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus) Efrain Escudero: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
  • Walel Watson: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus) Ricardo Palacios: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)
  • Jay Silva: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus) Oscar Cota: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

               

