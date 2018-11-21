HOT OFF THE WIRE
Oscar De La Hoya and Chuck Liddell - Golden Boy MMA

featuredOscar De La Hoya to Top Free Agents in MMA: ‘Give Me a Call’

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Faceoff

featuredNo Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

Curtis Blaydes UFC Denver Scrum

featuredCurtis Blaydes on Francis Ngannou: ‘He Seems to Have Lost His Swagger’

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

Chuck Liddell: ‘I… Am… Back!’

November 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chuck Liddell has been “over” Tito Ortiz for a long, long time. He’s not fighting him under the Golden Boy Promotions banner because he has anything to prove. After all, Liddell stopped Ortiz twice when they were both fighting under the UFC banner.

Returning from more than eight years of retirement, Liddell sees his fellow UFC Hall of Famer as a “tune-up, a measuring stick” to see where he’s at as he returns to the cage. It’s not a one-off for Liddell, who plans to continue fighting beyond the Ortiz bout.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya to Top Free Agents in MMA: ‘Give Me a Call’

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA