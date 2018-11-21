Chuck Liddell: ‘I… Am… Back!’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Chuck Liddell has been “over” Tito Ortiz for a long, long time. He’s not fighting him under the Golden Boy Promotions banner because he has anything to prove. After all, Liddell stopped Ortiz twice when they were both fighting under the UFC banner.

Returning from more than eight years of retirement, Liddell sees his fellow UFC Hall of Famer as a “tune-up, a measuring stick” to see where he’s at as he returns to the cage. It’s not a one-off for Liddell, who plans to continue fighting beyond the Ortiz bout.

TRENDING > Oscar De La Hoya to Top Free Agents in MMA: ‘Give Me a Call’

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.