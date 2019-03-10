Chuck Liddell sides with Conor McGregor demanding UFC main event status

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 10, 2019
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone called for a fight with Conor McGregor. The Irishman responded in kind, saying he was more than down to throw down with Cerrone in the Octagon.

But when it came time to put pen to paper, it appears that McGregor has been unwilling to sign. 

While UFC president Dana White recently said that McGregor is focused on a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, commentator Joe Rogan said during a recent podcast that the real deal is that McGregor won’t fight in anything less than the main event and the UFC is balking.

UFC Hall of Famer is taking sides. He really wants to see McGregor and Cerrone fight. He also believes that McGregor is in the right for making a demand for main event status.

