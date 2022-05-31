Chuck Liddell sends message to Cain Velasquez: ‘Stay strong brother’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 31, 2022
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell became the most recent fighter to weigh in on former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez‘ situation.

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly ramming a vehicle and firing multiple shots during a 7-mile chase. Velasquez was allegedly pursuing a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, who has been accused of molesting a ‘close relative’ of Velasquez. During the incident, Paul Bender, Goularte’s stepfather, was struck by a bullet.

TMZ Sports caught up with Liddell over the weekend and Liddell threw support to the former heavyweight titleholder.

“Yeah that’s so funny how easy it is to get out, and they’re letting all these crazy people out. But, you have a problem with letting [Cain Velasquez] out? I don’t know, I get it. In that situation, I get it.”

Velasquez has been denied bail twice and remains incarcerated awaiting trial. The next step in Velasquez’ legal battle will be a plea hearing on June 10. If convicted of all the charges that he faces, Velasquez could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I don’t get it. I don’t get it man, they should give him bond, let him see his family you know,” Liddell said.

Addressing Velasquez directly, Liddell sent words of encouragement.

“Stay strong brother. We’re here for you. We love you,” Liddell said.

