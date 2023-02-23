Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast.

Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others.

One of those fights rises above the others in Liddell’s mind. Before he revealed his favorite, one more made an honor mention.

“I’v fought a lot of great guys. They’re all great fights. My second fight, or third fight. Which ever one you consider my fourth, said Liddell. “Pele [Jose Landi-Jons], down in Brazil was cool. It was a 30-minute, bareknuckle.

The favorite fight Liddell had was in the UFC with gloves on inside the octagon.

“If I had to pick one, put a gun to my head and pick on, the second fight with Randy [Couture] was. It was after the show. I got the knockout. I got the title. I prove what I said that I said I could do. If I had to pick one, that would be it. He had never been knockout before. It was from a heavyweight champ. It was cool.”

