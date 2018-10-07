Chuck Liddell Questions When MMA ‘Started Turning into Some Kind of S— Show’

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title in the UFC 229 main event on Saturday by submitting former two-division champion Conor McGregor. It was the biggest win of Nurmagomedov’s career, but the accomplishment was tarnished by his post-fight actions.

After forcing McGregor to tap out in the fourth round of the title bout, Nurmagomedov launched himself out of the Octagon and went after one of McGregor’s cornermen, Dillon Danis. Three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates stormed the cage and physically attacked McGregor. Chaos erupted, but security quickly took control of the volatile situation.

Many fans and fighters were disgusted by what they saw, including former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck “The Icemen” Liddell. Liddell not only criticized the post-fight melee, he criticized the rewarding of bad behavior by the promotion.

“Incredible performance by both fighters, (Conor McGregor) and (Khabib Nurmagomedov). But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport. We (fighters) are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself,” Liddell wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of s— show?!!! Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights, you only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior. There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect. “

