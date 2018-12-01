Chuck Liddell Issues Video Statement on Loss to Tito Ortiz

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 1, 2018
(Courtesy of Chuck Liddell)

Chuck Liddell emerged from an eight-year retirement for a trilogy bout with fellow UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz. The bout was the headliner on Golden Boy Promotions’ first foray into mixed martial arts.

To say that it didn’t go well for Liddell in the cage would be an understatement. He was slow to find his rhythm and paid for it by way of a first-round knockout loss to the man he had defeated twice before. 

TRENDING > Chael Sonnen: Oscar De La Hoya Didn’t Know How to Tell the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz Story

Liddell, however, has no excuses. He has no regrets.

In a video message released to his fans, Liddell shed some light on why he returned to the cage, encouraging others to pursue their passions, like he has.

               

