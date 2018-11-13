Chuck Liddell Defends Against Claims of Lackluster Performance in Training Footage

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC Hall of Famers Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell are coming out of retirement for a trilogy fight, but it won’t take place in the famed Octagon, it will happen at the debut mixed martial arts event for Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Liddell has come under heavy criticism for training footage that was released to the public for looking slow. Ortiz saw the footage, but doesn’t believe it was legit, instead indicating that he thinks Liddell was sand bagging to lull him into a false sense of security.

In a gym day scrum with members of the media, Liddell defended the video by questioning it.

“They put out a video of me warming up my legs right when I got in the gym. Out of all the video they took, why they would choose to put that out, I have no idea,” said Liddell. “I challenge anyone talking trash about it to take one of those kicks anyway; they’re not that soft.”

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz Not Buying How Bad Chuck Liddell Looks in Public Training Footage

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 takes place on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles and airs live on pay-per-view.