Christos Giagos expects a ‘war’ against Drakkar Klose at UFC 241

Coming off a win in his last bout of 2018 against Mizuto Hirota at UFC Fight Night 42 in December, lightweight Christos Giagos was looking to keep his momentum going in 2019 only to be sidelined for half the year due to injury.

Giagos admits the time off was frustrating, but he was able to work through it best he could.

“I had to take time off because I broke my jaw in January,” Giagos told MMAWeekly.com. “That was probably one of the hardest times I’ve had. It took me six months to have a fight because of it.

“It was a tough time. I was wired shut for four weeks and couldn’t eat food. I just tried my best to stay positive. I’ve been through a lot of obstacles in my career. I kept training. It was hard to breath, but you’ve got to do it. It was just a big obstacle to overcome and I’m glad it’s over now.”

Thankfully for Giagos he was able to not lose momentum in his fight career and come back with a unanimous decision victory over Damir Hadzovic at UFC on EPSN+ 11 in June.

“Coming off my (Hirota) win I wasn’t really proud of myself, so I knew I had to really focus, calm my nerves, and really put on a show (against Hadzovic),” said Giagos. “I wanted to show everybody that I wasn’t the fighter from the fight previous.

“I worked extra hard in training camp, and was able to go out there and control my nerves a lot better, and went out there and was happy with my performance. I’m happy I got to go out there and actually put on a show.”

At UFC 241 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif., Giagos (17-7) will look to pick up his third win in a row when he faces Drakkar Klose (10-1-1) in a preliminary lightweight bout.

“He’s going to be one of the toughest opponents I’ve had so far,” Giagos said of Klose. “I respect him as a fighter. But I know my work ethic and I’m working really hard and I know I’ll be in really good shape. I expect a war. I expect to go out there and expect to be the better one that night.”

To close out his 2019 Giagos would like to fight at least one more time, and has an idea of where he’d like to do it.

“For the rest of the year I have some ideas and let them know where I want to fight, but they dictate it, and if I can get one more in by the end of the year that would be great,” said Giagos. “I’d love to hop on that Mexico card (in September). Hopefully no injuries happen (in this fight) and I can make a quick turnaround.”