Christian Rodriguez hands 18-Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. a beating at UFC 287

The youngest fighter on the UFC roster, 18-year old Raul Rosas Jr., kicked off the UFC 287 main card on Saturday against Christian Rodriguez. It was a clash to two young prospects. Rodriguez is only 25.

Rosas Jr. put his undefeated record on the line against 8-1 Rodriguez. Heading into the bout, Rosas Jr. stated that he’s going to be the youngest champion in UFC history. Jon Jones holds that record.

Rosas Jr. quickly crossed the cage and looked to get the fight to the ground. Rodriguez defended the attempt and the two fought inside the clinch position. Rosas Jr. continued to try to put Rodriguez on the canvas. He eventually secured the takedown and landed in side control. Rodriguez reversed Rosas Jr. and got to his feet. Rosas jr. kept the pressure on. He relentlessly tried to get the the fight to the ground. Rosas Jr. hopped on Rodriguez’ back and worked to lock on a rear-naked choke. Rodriguez displayed excellent defense and survived the round. It was a dominant round for the 18-year old.

Rosas Jr. immediately looked for a takedown at the start of the second frame. Rodriguez ended up in top position. The two separated and Rosas Jr. changed levels and was met with a knee. He continued to press forward. Rosas Jr. closed the distance and clinched. Rodriguez reversed Rosas Jr. and ended up on top. He delivered short punches to the body. Rosas Jr. scrambled but Rodriguez maintained top control. He took Rosas Jr.’s back and applied a body lock. Rodriguez delivered punches. Heading into the final round, the bout appeared even with each winning a round.

Rodriguez took the center of the cage and connected with a right hand. He stepped in with a combination. Rosas Jr. looked fatigued. He failed to get the fight to the ground and was left standing with Rodriguez. Over and over Rosas Jr. dove for legs. Rodriguez easily stuffed the attempts. Rodriguez took Rosas Jr.’s back and hammered away with punches. Rodriguez put a beating on the teenager in the last two rounds. He let Rosas Jr. up in the final seconds looking to finish. The fight went the distance but became heavily one-sided.

The judges scored the fight for Rodriguez by unanimous decision. All three scorecards read 29-28.

