Christian Natividad ready for whatever comes at LFA 92

Following a stellar amateur career, bantamweight Christian Natividad made an impact in his pro debut this past February with a first-round TKO of Michael Aquila at LFA 85.

Despite being his first pro fight, and his first fight away from home, Natividad looked more than ready for the challenge stepping into the LFA cage.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever travelled out of state for a fight, and to do it on a big show in the LFA, and having another knockout with my brother (UFC fighter Kevin Natividad in attendance), you couldn’t ask for anything better,” Natividad told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a solid way to start off my professional career.

“I felt comfortable; being comfortable in my craft. (My coach) Trevor Lally has been in the game for so long, and being confident in what he’s taught me, and how hard I train, and I know if I keep doing what I’m doing in practice, that anytime I fight I’m bound to look good.”

While in previous fights Natividad has felt nervous, when it came time to make his pro debut he felt about as calm and prepared as he possibly ever has in any bout.

“Any time my coach tells me I have a fight coming up I get those nerves, those butterflies in my stomach,” said Natividad. “But throughout fight camp and the closer we got to the fight I got more and confident and it slowly started to go away.

“By the time the fight comes, I don’t want to say the nerves are completely gone, but they don’t even bother me. At the time of fight day I’m ready to go. It doesn’t really affect me at all.”

On Friday in Park City, Kan., Natividad (1-0) will look to pick up his second win in a row to start off his pro career when he faces Jose Holguin (0-0) in a preliminary bantamweight bout at LFA 92 to be streamed live on Facebook.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana weigh-in face-offs video

“I don’t really know much about him,” Natividad said of Holguin. “I know he’s making a pro debut. Anything can happen. He could be a stud anywhere; on the feet, on the ground; but I train every day and I’m confident in what I do.

“We’re going to go out there, have fun, do whatever I do, usually. We don’t have any set game plan really. I just go out there and have fun.”

While he likes to take one thing at a time, Natividad is keen on fighting as soon as he’s able to again.

“If the LFA tells me they need me the week after, I’m there,” said Natividad. “If that doesn’t happen and I don’t have a fight in January, I’m cruising. I’m not in a rush for this MMA career. But if an opportunity presents itself I’ll take it.”

Inside LFA 92 with Ron Kruck

(Video courtesy of LFA)