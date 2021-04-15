Christian Lee defends ONE Championship title in devastating fashion

Wednesday night (US time) was the second installment of the weekly ONE on TNT series. In the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Christian Lee blew away Timofey Nastyukhin in under 90 seconds to defend his lightweight title for the second time in quick succession.

After an unsuccessful takedown attempt from the champion, Nastyukhin tried to press forward and land the type of devastating strikes that knocked out both Eduard Folayang and Eddie Alvarez. He only succeeded in walking into a left hook which separated him from his senses and left him on all fours.

From there, Lee was savage in his determination to finish the fight. He landed at least ten unanswered punches to the face of Nastyukhin, as the Russian attempted to get back to his feet and continue fighting.

The referee clearly had no option but to call off the contest at the 1:13 mark. It was a performance of pure aggression from Lee, who took out the top challenger in the division in devastating fashion.

The champion improves to 15-3 and can lay claim to being the best mixed martial artist on the entire roster. His opponent drops to 14-5 and will have to work his way back up the rankings if he wants to challenge for the title again.

ONE on TNT II undercard bouts

For the second week in a row, there was a disqualification, although this was less controversial than the one involving Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT I. Shinechagtaga Zoltsetseg was scrambling with Yoshiki Nakahara when the Mongolian landed a hard kick to the face of the Japanese fighter.

Both featherweights were on the ground, so kicks to the head are illegal. It looked deliberate and Nakahara (15-5) was unable to recover, so Zoltsetseg (6-3) was issued a red card and disqualified. It went down as a win for the Japanese fighter.

There was also an impressive win for Shuo Wang (12-4), who finished Kyu Sung Kim (10-5) with a perfectly timed elbow. The Chinese fighter scored his first ONE Championship win at the second time of asking, his first fight for the promotion was way back in 2005.

TRENDING > Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

ONE on TNT II results