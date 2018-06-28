Christian Aguilera Looking to Get Picked Up By UFC With Win At LFA 44

At the half way point of 2018, welterweight Christian Aguilera is having the best year of his career. In three fights this year, Aguilera is undefeated, having scored finishes in all three of his bouts.

What may be most surprising about the great year Aguilera has had is the fact that he initially hadn’t anticipated fighting three times in three months.

“I originally (only) had a fight scheduled for February, but on two or three weeks’ notice we took the January fight and that one worked out really well,” Aguilera told MMAWeekly.com. “Then you saw what happened in March (with another win). So it’s just been a good year.

“Training has been good. We’ve stayed consistent the whole time. As soon as we’re done with a fight we’re back in the gym, and that’s been helping a lot.”

When asked if he was worried that he might be burnt out by having three fights so close together, Aguilera felt that since fighting is what he wants to do, the level of activity could only be a good thing.

“I took a little break after the March fight to relax and mentally put everything back together,” said Aguilera. “I feel good. This is what I do. This is my job. I love it. It’s not work. It’s a good time. I like grinding and pushing as hard as I can every day. I like training for fights because I love to fight.”

Aguilera (11-4) will look to keep his year rolling when he takes on Mathew Frincu (12-3) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 44 on Friday in Phoenix.

“He’s a long, lanky, southpaw striker,” Aguilera said of Frincu. “He’s a patient fighter. As long as we stay with our game plan and do what we do, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t win.

“Both of us are exciting strikers. Both of us go out there to finish. It should be an exciting fight.”

Should Aguilera pick up his fourth win of 2018, he feels his case is made for moving on to the next level. If the opportunity doesn’t come to move up, then he wants to stay active and do what it takes to earn his shot.

“We get the win in this fight we should get picked up to the UFC,” said Aguilera. “If I don’t get picked up to the UFC, I want a title shot next in the LFA. So whatever puts me in line for one of those.

“As long as I’m healthy there’s no reason not to fight. I love fighting. If somebody wants me to fight eight times this year, I’ll do it.”