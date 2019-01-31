Christian Aguilera Expecting an In-Your-Face Battle in LFA 59 Main Event

When it comes to welterweight Christian Aguilera’s 2018, it was a story of halves.

The first half of 2018 played out well for Aguilera, who was able to build up a winning streak; the second half was a different story as he ended up closing out the year with a loss and in injury.

“We had three quick wins in the first three months of the year, and then had that fight in July that didn’t go our way,” Aguilera told MMAWeekly.com. “That ended out year because I broke my thumb in that fight. It kind of sidelined me for a little bit. The year wasn’t too bad. I would have liked to have gone 4-0, but…”

Though 2018 didn’t close out how Aguilera would have liked, he was able to use his time off during recovery to make some steps forward in his game.

“I grew a lot, especially with all the time off since my last fight,” said Aguilera. “We had a lot of time to build and work on the things that we noticed in the July fight and the March fight; all the little mistakes; we had time to work on them and fine-tune them.”

This Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Aguilera (11-5) will look to get back on track when he faces David Michaud (14-4) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 59.

“Michaud is a tough fighter,” Aguilera said. “He’s got a lot of experience. He’s fought in the UFC, he’s fought in Bellator; he’s fought in every major organization.

“He’s pretty strong in most areas of the fight. He’s a pressure fighter, so we’ll be having in our face the whole time. He’s going to keep walking forward, trying to walk me down, and I’m going to be trying to do the same to him. It should be a battle. The two of us will collide and see what happens.

“It could be a little more technical. There are some little things you can do to mitigate the attacks. A lot of footwork – footwork is going to be a huge key in this fight – as far as evading attacks and being able to get more angles to attack back.”

Should Aguilera put together a winning streak like the one he had last year, 2019 could be the year he finally moves up to the next level.

“I think this is a huge fight, and I think if we get the win we could be on the short list to get the call,” said Aguilera. “If not, the fight for this should be for the belt, so whoever takes that should be able to go to the big show after. Either way, this is another step in the path to get there.”

LFA airs on AXS TV Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.