Chris Weidman’s leg not healed properly, needs second surgery

Former UFC middleweight champion and current no. 12 ranked middleweight contender Chris Weidman just had a speed bump in his recovery.

In April, Weidman suffered a broken tibia and fibula after he threw a leg kick that was checked against Uriah Hall earlier this year at UFC 261.

Despite how brutal his injury was, there were plenty of positive and encouraging updates regarding his recovery.

A little over a month after his gruesome injury, Weidman posted a video of him walking under his own strength.

Three weeks later, Weidman was back in the gym training.

But it appears that perhaps Weidman jumped back into training too quickly.

Ryan McKinnell of MMA Today, reported that Weidman told the show his leg has not healed properly, and that he will need to go back under the knife for another surgery.

Chris Weidman just told us on MMA Today that his leg hasn’t healed correctly and he’s now scheduled for another surgery. — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 28, 2021

Originally, Weidman’s recovery timetable was around six to 12 months. At the earliest, Weidman could have potentially made a full recovery in late October.

However, as a result of his leg not healing correctly, it certainly seems a full recovery let alone a return to the octagon will not be in the cards anytime soon unfortunately.