HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Bonuses: Matt Brown earns an extra $50,000 for face-plant KO (Includes Highlight)

featuredAnderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie shuts down Dan Ige

Chris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

June 21, 2021
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is back in the gym for the first time since suffering a horrific broken leg at UFC 261 on April 24.

“I’m back in the MMA Gym, It was my first time in this GYMO location. I didn’t have much expectation only to sweat and move a little, but I’m so happy that I was able to do boxing and kick boxing drills, conditioning, and spar with my buddy Tom. I feel amazing on my first day back in the gym because I got to move around even though sometimes It hurts a little. I know I’m moving to the right direction and I can’t wait to get back full time. I’m definitely not taken all this for granted,” he wrote on YouTube.

