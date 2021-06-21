Chris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is back in the gym for the first time since suffering a horrific broken leg at UFC 261 on April 24.

“I’m back in the MMA Gym, It was my first time in this GYMO location. I didn’t have much expectation only to sweat and move a little, but I’m so happy that I was able to do boxing and kick boxing drills, conditioning, and spar with my buddy Tom. I feel amazing on my first day back in the gym because I got to move around even though sometimes It hurts a little. I know I’m moving to the right direction and I can’t wait to get back full time. I’m definitely not taken all this for granted,” he wrote on YouTube.

(Courtesy of Chris Weidman)