Chris Weidman works out for the second time following leg break | Video

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently returned to the gym after having surgery to repair a broken leg suffered at UFC 261 in April. The 37-year old takes you inside the gym as he gets in his second workout post-surgery.

“This is my second time doing any MMA-related training and being back in the gym since the leg break. The last time I felt so much better than I thought I was going to feel. Got a great workout in. Afterward I was probably sore for four or five days,” Weidman said in the video.

(Courtesy of Chris Weidman)