Chris Weidman wants to ‘shock the world again’ while reflecting on Anderson Silva fight anniversary | VIDEO

On the anniversary of the night Chris Weidman shocked the world by defeating Anderson Silva at UFC 162 he reflected on the historic win and where his career goes from here.

Both fights with Anderson it was obviously thought getting in the cage with him,” Weidman told MMA Weekly during UFC X. “He was one of those guys who mentally broke people.”

Though the former champion doesn’t have a fight booked at the moment, he’s been vocal about wanting to return to the Octagon in 2022.