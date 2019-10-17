Chris Weidman wants to fight Jon Jones, despite drug test asterisks (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Chris Weidman rose to the top of the middleweight mixed martial arts world with back to back victories over Anderson Silva. When he did it, Silva was considered the greatest fighter of all time. There was an aura surrounding “the Spider” like no other fighter before him.

After Weidman defeated him, Silva was never the same. He has lost four of his six bouts since his second defeat to Weidman.

But after he defended the belt against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, Weidman’s world was the one that came crashing down.

Luke Rockhold knocked him out to take the belt. Weidman then lost three of his next four bouts at middleweight, leading him to finally make the move to light heavyweight.

Feeling rejuvenated, Weidman heads into Friday’s UFC on ESPN 6 main event looking to defeat No. 4 ranked Dominick Reyes and take a short cut to the top. If that happens, Weidman sees the enticing prospect of beating another man that many consider the greatest of all time: Jon Jones.

While Weidman admits that Silva and Jones each have asterisks next to their names because of failed drug tests, he still wants to be the man to take down two of the greatest fighters of all time.