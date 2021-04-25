Chris Weidman to have surgery in the morning for UFC 261 broken leg

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 25, 2021
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific broken leg during his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday.

Seconds into their main-card bout, Weidman threw a leg kick that Hall checked. Weidman’s leg immediately snapped but the 36-year old didn’t realized it until he stepped back on it. Weidman fell to the canvas and was later removed from the octagon on a stretcher with his leg mobilized.

Ironically, the last time a UFC fighter broke their leg having a leg kick checked was when former middleweight champion Anderson Silva suffered the same injury against Weidman at UFC 168 in December 2013. The injury has only happened three times in the UFC. The other time a fighter suffered a broken leg was at UFC: Fight for the Troops in December 2008 when the late Corey Hill snapped his leg against Dale Hartt.

Weidman was transported from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. to a local hospital and is expected to undergo surgery in the morning.

“He’s stable right now and he’ll have surgery in the morning,” said UFC president Dana White during the UFC 261 Post-fight Press Conference.

Dana White gives update on Chris Weidman

Uriah Hall reacts to Chris Weidman’s broken leg during UFC 261 Post-Fight Press Conference

See Anthony Smith’s live reaction to Chris Weidman breaking his leg

