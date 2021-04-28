Chris Weidman shares x-ray of broken leg

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shattered his right leg at UFC 261, and shared x-rays of his broken leg via social media on Tuesday.

During the first exchange in his UFC 261 main card bout against Uriah Hall, Weidman threw a leg kick that Hall checked. The result left Weidman’s leg broken and the fans inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., stunned.

Weidman was removed from the Octagon on a stretcher after his leg was stabilized. He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent successful surgery on Sunday.

Weidman will be sidelined between six months to a year. A titanium rod was inserted in Weidman’s leg from his knee to his ankle to support his tibia. His fibula is expected to heal on its own.

