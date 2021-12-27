HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Weidman says Tyron Woodley’s legacy is ‘tarnished’ following back-to-back losses to Jake Paul

December 27, 2021
Ouch, even Chris Weidman is embarrassed for Tyron Woodley.

While discussing Jake Paul’s KO of Woodley on Weidman’s “Won’t Back Down” podcast he had some harsh words for the former UFC champion.

“Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that,” he said. “They’re just comparing him to Ben Askren now. He’s not going to get another chance – like, that’s it. I don’t know who he’s going to fight that would give him the draw and excitement that he would need to elevate him back to where he would feel like people gather behind him and think he’s legit again. I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say.”

Double ouch.

As for Paul, Weidman has some ideas for his next opponent. And it’s a man he knows well.

“I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva,” Weidman said. “He’s calling out all these fighters with UFC contracts. I don’t think he’s really – none of those are really going to happen at this point. The UFC would have to get behind it almost like a Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather type match. But unless you’re drawing in $500 million like the Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights were doing, the UFC’s not doing that because they want to split it. They would split it, but if it’s not that type of money, they’re not doing it. So (we’re) wasting our time even talking about (Nate) Diaz, (Jorge) Masvidal and (Kamaru) Usman.”

At press time neither Woodley or Paul have booked their next fights.

