Chris Weidman reveals that he’s heading into surgery today in new video

August 12, 2021
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a broken leg in his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall in April. He immediately went into surgery the following day and has been on the road to recovery. He recently revealed the the may need another surgery because the leg isn’t healing properly.

On Wednesday, Weidman confirmed that he’s going to need a second surgery to repair his leg in a YouTube video.

“Today is the day before I get surgery,” Weidman said in the video update. “The last three or four weeks of my life have been super tough because I’ve been in limbo trying to decide if I’m going to get a surgery or not.”

“I’m good. I’ll get through this,” he added.

Weidman explained in detail the purpose of the surgery and the explained the procedure. Watch his video announcement below.

(Courtesy of Chris Weidman)

