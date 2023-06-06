Chris Weidman returns from horrific broken leg at UFC 292

Chris Weidman is finally set to return to the Octagon. He will face fellow veteran Brad Tavares at UFC 292. Weidman has been sidelined for more than two years after suffering a horrific broken leg at UFC 261 in April of 2021.

Chris Weidman’s horrific broken leg at UFC 261

Weidman’s injury happened just moments into his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. Stepping out of his corner in Jacksonville, Fla., Weidman quickly engaged with Hall, threw a leg kick, and the fight was over.

In just 17 seconds, Weidman’s leg kick landed with such force that it snapped the bones in his lower leg and folded it in half. Having suffered such a disastrous injury, Weidman immediately had surgery in which they inserted a rod into his leg. That was followed weeks later by another surgery to put a plate in place.

The outlook was grim. Weidman was expected to be sidelined for at least a year, left wondering if his recovery would ever be sufficient enough for him to fight again.

Chris Weidman returns to fight Brad Tavares at UFC 292

Now, more than two years later, Weidman has recovered and trained extensively, ensuring that he is ready to return to the Octagon. That will happen when he faces Tavares at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

Having dethroned Anderson Silva as UFC middleweight champion in 2013, Weidman, 38, has since gone 5-6 in the Octagon, losing six of his last eight bouts. His overall record currently stands at 15-6.

Tavares, 35, has also traveled a rocky road of late. He holds an overall record of 19-8, but has lost four of his six most recent bouts.

Weidman will largely be looking to overcome a lot of physical and psychological hurdles just returning to the Octagon at UFC 292. But both men need a win to try and remain relevant in a division that is overflowing with newer, younger talent.