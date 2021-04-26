Chris Weidman releases statement: ‘I can’t believe what happened’

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg break in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. He was taken from the Octagon on a stretcher and transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital where he underwent successful surgery on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Weidman released a video statement via instagram where he discussed the injury, his expected recovery time, and thanked Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva for their classy reactions.

“I’m going to get through this,” said Weidman. “It’s pretty brutal, but I’m gonna get through this. I think it’s gonna be eight weeks until I could walk without crutches and stuff and drive and all that. And then as far as actual training, I don’t know,” Weidman said. “They said between six and 12 months I’ll be good to go.

““Surgery was successful. They put a titanium rod through the tibia. So they go through the knee, and they take the rod and they drill it through the tibia to make it straight and hard. My fibula was broken, as well, but I guess when they put the tibia back together and my leg was straight, the fibula kind of matched back up to where it was broken, and they feel that could heal on it’s own as long as I’m not putting weight on it and stuff.”

