Chris Weidman posts emotional video documenting broken leg recovery

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury in his UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall in April.

In the opening exchange with Hall, Weidman threw a leg kick that was checked. The result was Weidman’s shin breaking upon impact. The injury was eerily similar to the one former champion Anderson Silva suffered in his UFC 168 rematch against Weidman.

Weidman underwent successful surgery in Jacksonville, Fla. the following day and has been on the mend. On Wednesday, Weidman released a video on YouTube that documents the leg break and his recovery thus far. In the video, Weidman becomes emotional thinking about the long road ahead.

“There’s some tough times coming that if I think about it I get emotional,” Weidman said. “I’m not going to be able to be at all of my kids’ activities and sports. I’m not going to be able to walk for at least six to eight weeks. I’m not going to be able to drive for even longer than that, so I’m going to be missing out on things that are definitely the most important thinks to me in my life.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” and emotional Weidman said. “My foot is still numb. Hoping that comes back and I can move it the way I moved it before the fight. I’ve had 23 surgeries in my life but there’s nothing that’s stopped me but am I going to have the motivation and the passion to push through this long process again? It’s kind of scary. I don’t know.”

If the injury forces Weidman to retire, it would be unfortunate, but he’s more concerned with his longterm health and ability to physically interact with his children.

(Courtesy of Chris Weidman)

