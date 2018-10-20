HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony Smith Believes a Win Over Volkan Oezdemir is His Ticket to a Title Shot

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

featuredDana White Insists Khabib Nurmagomedov is Not Leaving the UFC

Chris Weidman Issues Statement Addressing Luke Rockhold UFC 230 Withdrawal

October 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

It didn’t take long for the UFC to re-book Chris Weidman after Luke Rockhold had to pull out of their co-main event bout at UFC 230.

Shortly after news broke on Friday that Rockhold was out because of an injury, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza agreed to forego his UFC 230 bout with David Branch and step in to keep Weidman in the co-main event. Now, Weidman and Jacare will throw down at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Weidman has been looking forward to the rematch, however, having lost to Rockhold in their first meeting nearly three years ago. It was a loss that he’d been itching to avenge, and one that would have put him back in the thick of title talks had he won. 

He should still have championship aspirations if he defeats Jacare, seeing as how he is ranked No. 3 in the division and Jacare sits at No. 5. Be that as it may, Weidman addressed Rockhold pulling out of the fight.

TRENDING > Dana White Has No Interest in Offering Nate Diaz Another Fight

“I was really looking forward to fighting Luke in this rematch, but unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards this time around,” Weidman said on Twitter.

“This a tough sport. I’m hoping and praying Luke makes a quick recovery and returns to good health.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA