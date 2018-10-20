Chris Weidman Issues Statement Addressing Luke Rockhold UFC 230 Withdrawal

It didn’t take long for the UFC to re-book Chris Weidman after Luke Rockhold had to pull out of their co-main event bout at UFC 230.

Shortly after news broke on Friday that Rockhold was out because of an injury, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza agreed to forego his UFC 230 bout with David Branch and step in to keep Weidman in the co-main event. Now, Weidman and Jacare will throw down at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Weidman has been looking forward to the rematch, however, having lost to Rockhold in their first meeting nearly three years ago. It was a loss that he’d been itching to avenge, and one that would have put him back in the thick of title talks had he won.

He should still have championship aspirations if he defeats Jacare, seeing as how he is ranked No. 3 in the division and Jacare sits at No. 5. Be that as it may, Weidman addressed Rockhold pulling out of the fight.

“I was really looking forward to fighting Luke in this rematch, but unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards this time around,” Weidman said on Twitter.

“This a tough sport. I’m hoping and praying Luke makes a quick recovery and returns to good health.”