Chris Weidman: ‘I plan on coming back,’ details ESPN E60 documentary

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman plans to return to the octagon later this year.

Weidman suffered a horrific broken leg at UFC 261 in April 2021 in the opening moments of a bout against Uriah Hall. He underwent surgery and has been on the mend every since.

“I plan on coming back late fall, early winter,” Wiedman to The Schmo in a recent interview.

After Weidman’s injury, he kept his fans updated with regular social media posts. Those updates soon stopped after Weidman signed a deal to appear in an ESPN E60 documentary.

“It’s been tons of ups and downs throughout the process and I haven’t been able to really share with anybody because ESPN is doing a documentary on me, a big E60 story, so they have the rights to my story, so I can’t really show what I’ve been going through,”Weidman explained.

“I’m excited for them to tell that story to get people excited. They’re going to market it as, you know, one of the worst injuries of all time and be able to tell that story from the beginning to the end and then comeback and get a big W in front of the world and help inspire people and just let people know just don’t give up on your dreams and whatever setbacks you have you can overcome them.”

