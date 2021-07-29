Chris Weidman gives update on leg and potential second surgery | Video

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman continues to recover from suffering a broken leg in his UFC 261 match against Uriah Hall in April.

Weidman seemed to be well on his way to a full recovery until recently when he learned that he might require another surgery for his leg to heal properly. On Wednesday, Weidman posted a video to his YouTube channel providing an update on his recovery process and the potential surgery ahead.

(Courtesy of Chris Weidman)

