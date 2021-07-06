Chris Weidman gives his prediction on Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor rubber match

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently gave his prediction on the UFC 264 rubber match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier headline this Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor made quick work of Poirier in their first fight back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. In their second fight, which took place at UFC 257 in January, Poirier stopped McGregor with punches in the second round.

“After watching their second fight, I’ve gotta go with Poirier. He just mixes it up so much better than Conor, and you could see in January that Conor just didn’t have that same energy we are used to seeing him have. That excitement. That fire. He’s always had that, where he just walks in the cage and is like, “This is my cage.” You didn’t see that in him last time,” Weidman told ESPN. “So, until Conor can prove me wrong, I’ve gotta go with Poirier.”

Weidman is on the mend after having surgery to repair a broken leg suffered at UFC 261 in April. The 37-year old is back in the gym and working out again.

